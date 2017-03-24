Henshalls pledge support for next year’s Businesses for Children Awards

A Shropshire insurance broker was so impressed with a county awards initiative that they’ve already pledged their support for next year’s ceremony.

Henshalls Insurance Brokers, in Newport and Shrewsbury, were the headline sponsors for this year’s Businesses for Children Awards which recognise companies that go the extra mile to support children and young people.

And Henshalls were overwhelmed by this year’s event, which saw a record-breaking number of nominations.

“We have watched the Businesses for Children Awards grow year on year since they were launched four years ago,” said Henshalls’ Marketing Director, Dave Williams.

“And this year, as we are celebrating 50 years in business, we were looking for a Shropshire event that we could support to mark our milestone, but it needed to reflect our company’s commitment to the local community and local organisations.

“So the Businesses for Children Awards was the perfect choice as it specifically shines a light on those working across the county to support children and young people.”

Dave said the Henshalls team had thoroughly enjoyed the glittering awards ceremony at The Park Inn Hotel, in Telford, and they had already pledged their support for the 2018 event.

“It’s clear to us that this awards ceremony is an opportunity to put some of the unsung heroes of our county in the spotlight – and a wonderful chance to thank them for all the hard work they put in on behalf of youngsters in this area.

“We’re delighted to be supporting next year’s event, and we’re looking forward to an even bigger and better evening as our expectations are already extremely high after this year’s success.”

There were 17 categories in the 2017 awards including: Children’s Charity, Shropshire Childminder, Children’s Product, Business for Babes, Nursery/Pre-School, Educational Business, and Sports Business.

Awards Co-ordinator for 2017, Andra Brasovanu, said: “We were delighted to work with Henshalls this year and it’s fantastic news that they’re backing our event for 2018. Their support was invaluable in helping us to create an evening to remember for all our nominees, and we look forward to working with them again next year.”