Emergency services called to collision on A5 at Oswestry

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the A5 near the Mile End roundabout at Oswestry.

At just after midday emergency services received a call reporting that a collision had taken place.

Fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington.The collision involved three vehicles,with one passenger released from vehicle by rescue crews and left in care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service

West Mercia Police are also at the scene where the A5 is currently being cleared between the Mile End Roundabout and the Whittington Roundabout.