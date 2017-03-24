Council welcomes decision by planning inspector to reject bid for 170 homes

Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed a decision to throw out an appeal made by Redrow Homes for 170 homes on the edge of Newport.

The developer wanted to demolish two houses in Kestrel Close and then build the proposed development on land east of Kestrel Close and Beechfields Way.

Planning inspector David Rose dismissed the company’s appeal and highlighted that Telford & Wrekin Council has in excess of a five year housing land supply.

The inspector also concluded that the proposal would result in very serious adverse impacts on the character and appearance of the locally distinct landscape that would undergo irrevocable damage.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Housing, said: “I am sure that residents in the area of Kestrel Close will be delighted with the planning inspector’s decision to refuse this speculative and inappropriate application.

“It is also very gratifying that the inspector has noted that we have in excess of a five year housing land supply, which can only be good for future inward investment in the borough.”

Redrow Homes’ had appealed against the non-determination of the original planning application.