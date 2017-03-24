Aaron & Partners appoints industry heavyweight

Leading Shrewsbury legal practice Aaron & Partners LLP has bolstered its strategic planning team with the appointment of industry heavyweight Tony Bochenski as a consultant to the board.

Tony brings more than 35 years of in-house and private practice legal experience to the new position, having held senior roles at Bank of Scotland and Capital Bank. His most recent position was at law firm DWF LLP where he was head of banking and an equity partner.

The new role at Aaron & Partners will see Tony advising the board on a range of topics, including the firm’s future strategic direction.

“We are delighted to welcome Tony to Aaron & Partners,” said Simon Edwards, Senior Partner at Aaron & Partners LLP. “He’s been at the cutting edge of business, finance and legal practice with several high profile UK companies and he is someone that we have known and admired for many years.

“His considerable experience and knowledge as both a client and a provider of legal services, will provide us with valuable perspectives from both sides as well as helping us deliver on our strategic aims and objectives.”

After qualifying as a solicitor in 1976, Tony Bochenski spent 25 years as an in-house lawyer, before becoming a partner at DWF.

He retired in 2011 after a 35-year career that also took in spells on corporate boards including the board of Capital Bank Plc.

“I am incredibly excited to have the chance to work with Aaron & Partners,” said Tony.

“The firm’s reputation in the locations and sectors in which they specialise is second to none and I want to help them build on that by offering my experience, suggesting new ideas and keeping the team focused on delivering a clear and concise strategic plan.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part and helping the business grow and thrive in the months and years ahead.”