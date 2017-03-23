New ultrasound scanner to benefit RJAH patients thanks to the League of Friends

A cutting-edge new scanner has been bought for The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital with the help of their League of Friends.

The Mindray portable ultrasound scanner is a machine which allows visualisation of the soft tissues of the shoulder, benefitting many patients coming into the Oswestry-based hospital for treatment.

The fundraisers contributed half of the money for the new piece of kit, which cost over £7,000.

At the League’s last branch meeting, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Mr. Cormac Kelly demonstrated the scanner on a member’s shoulder.

He said: “It shortens the investigation time for patients, so a prompt diagnosis and treatment at a shoulder clinic can be possible.

“Thanks to the League of Friends, we were able to purchase the machine at a very favourable price. We expect the scanner to stay in use over the next 5 years before the need to update and so should serve many patients during this time. ”

The scanner can be used by surgeons and therapists in clinic to diagnose injury and inflammation of tendons, often avoiding the need for more expensive investigations such as MRIs.

League of Friends Chairman Tricia Norris was humbled that Mr. Kelly took the time to demonstrate at their meeting.

She said: “I think that when we do fund something like this we are always deeply appreciative when the staff who will use it come and demonstrate it to us.

“Our main aim is to be helpful and to be able to see how this scanner will be used makes the reason why we fundraise even clearer.”