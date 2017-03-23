Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in High Ercall

Police investigating an armed robbery at an outreach post office in High Ercall have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

The robbery happened shortly before 11.30am last Wednesday, when two men entered the village hall where the outreach post office had been set up.

They threatened a 61-year-old man with baseball bats, tied him up and stole his car keys. The two men then made off in his car, a silver Jaguar, in which there was an amount of cash and cigarettes.

The man managed to free himself and went to a nearby house to raise the alarm.

A 44-year-old man from Telford was arrested yesterday, he has since been released on police bail until 26 April.