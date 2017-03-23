Housing developer fined over building noise in Newport

A housing developer working in Newport has been fined following complaints about building noise early in the mornings, late in the evenings and at weekends.

Bovis Homes Ltd pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court today in a case brought by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The developer pleaded guilty to nine charges of working outside permitted hours on its development in Edgmond Road, Newport.

Working hours had been agreed by Bovis to 7.30am-6pm on weekdays and 8am-1pm on Saturdays with no working on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

The company was fined £17,750 and ordered to pay the Council’s legal costs of £606 and a victim surcharge of £170.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for Development Control, said: “We received complaints that the work was starting earlier and finishing later than the permitted times with work also being carried out on Sundays.

“At first, our officers tried to settle the matter out of court, but despite those efforts, we later had to resort to issuing a planning notice and resorting to legal action in the best interests of local residents.”