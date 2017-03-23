Former Shrewsbury Town loanee signs new Fleetwood deal

Bobby Grant has signed a new two-year deal with high-flyers Fleetwood Town; keeping him at the club until 2019.

The 26-year-old was a popular figure at Shrewsbury spending the 2014-15 League Two promotion campaign at the club.

Grant scored six goals in 37 matches for club. He made his debut in a 1-0 win at York City, and scored his first goal in a 2-0 victory against Mansfield.

The former Rochdale and Scunthorpe forward notched a brace in a 2-0 win against Portsmouth, as Salop recorded their first ever victory at Fratton Park. He was subsequently awarded March’s League Two player of the month.

Grant expressed a desire to remain at the Greenhous Meadow at the end of his loan, but a deal did not materialise.

He has scored 71 goals in 313 appearances to date.

Fleetwood are exceeding all expectations this season, and Uwe Rosler’s side are targeting a place in the Championship for the first time in their history. The Cod Army are 3rd in League One, four points behind Bolton.

