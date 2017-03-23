Council flags fly at half mast following yesterday’s attack in Westminster

Flags at Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council have been lowered to half mast in remembrance and respect for the victims of the attack in Westminster yesterday.

Both councils also took part in a minute’s silence at 9.33am this morning along with national Government departments.

Four people died and 40 people were injured in yesterday’s terror attack in Westminster.

The deaths included PC Keith Palmer who was protecting Parliament, and two members of the public – a woman aged in her mid 40’s and a man aged in his mid 50’s. A fourth man, the attacker, was shot dead by armed police at the scene.

Investigators have made a total of eight arrests as part of the ongoing Counter Terrorism operation.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy leader Cllr Richard Overton said: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected with the Council are with the victims of yesterday’s attack in central London and their families.

“We cannot praise highly enough the very professional and swift response of police and emergency services to the events.

“Our thoughts in particular are with the family of PC Keith Palmer, who gave his life in the course of his duty.

“It is very important that we ensure we continue with our business as normal and we show that terrorism can never win.”