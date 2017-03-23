Cash boxes stolen during robbery at Co-op store in Telford

Police in Telford are investigating after two men robbed cash boxes from behind the counter of a Co-op store on Tuesday evening.

The robbery took place at the Co-op store on Wombridge Road in Trench at around 9.30pm.

One individual held open the shop’s door while the second removed the store’s cash boxes located behind the tills.

The two then left the area in a royal blue BMW MINI, which had a dark coloured roof with white stripe along the bonnet, travelling along Wombridge Road towards Trench Road.

The first offender is described as tall with skinny build and was wearing a motorcycle helmet.

The second man was approximately 5ft 8ins and of average build. He was wearing a camouflage jacket.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or saw either of the offenders or the car before or after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 769S on 21 March.