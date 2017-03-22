Pure wins top industry award for third year

A leading Shropshire telecoms company has just been awarded a top industry accolade for the third year running.

Pure Telecom, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, has received the 2017 award from its operational partner O2 and has been recognised in the category which examines digital excellence.

The national award is part of O2’s approach to rewarding a partner’s high level of digital knowledge and expertise, instead of ranking businesses by their scale and size alone.

Matt Sandford, managing director of Pure Telecom, said that he was thrilled to receive the accolade again, which was good news for his Shropshire clients.

He commented: “The O2 digital excellence category looks at our digital knowledge, capability and performance and covers O2’s partnership with Microsoft and other technology providers.

“We live in a digital age and to be presented with this award for the third time proves that we are embracing the ever-changing demands of the sector.”

Pure Telecom will be given new excellence award branding and further marketing and digital consultancy to help develop its business.

O2 business head of partners Jason Phillips said: “This award represents the continued growth and innovation in the mobile market, as we become more intentional in our focus on digital knowledge and expertise for our customers.

“We are giving national recognition to partners who have successfully invested in that growth with us. A massive thanks and congratulations again to Pure Telecom.”