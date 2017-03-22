Man attempts to rob woman of handbag in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man attempted to rob a woman of her bag in Telford on Monday.

The woman, in her 50s, was walking by the community centre in Woodside at around 10.10pm when she crossed the car park to the main path through Woodside.

She passed a man who exchanged pleasantries with her. A short time later she realised that the man had turned direction and was now following her, he passed her on Wood Rows, turned and then demanded her handbag.

The woman refused and for a short while there was a struggle, the man then made off without the handbag in the direction of Wantage, Woodside.

The victim, although uninjured, was left very shaken.

The offender is described as a white man in his 20s, approx 5ft 6ins tall, wearing a grey hooded top and blue jeans with light coloured facial hair.

PC Adam Ellingford from West Mercia Police said: “I am appealing to anyone who knows who may be responsible for this attempted robbery to contact police as soon as possible, if you have any information which could help our investigation please contact police on 101 quoting reference 0825s of 200316.”