Four men sentenced for conspiracy to commit arson in Wellington

Four men were today sentenced to 48 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

The jury at Stafford Crown Court heard that on the evening of 12 July 2015, petrol was poured through the letterbox of a property on Manor Road, Wellington, Telford.

The defendants were aware that a special constable was living at the property and had planned to commit arson.

A lit cigarette was thrown at the petrol, but fortunately the alarm was raised by the occupier and the cigarette was extinguished before the petrol caught light.

All four defendants had pleaded not guilty to the offences, but the jury found them guilty and they were sentenced today.

Ulfraz Khan, aged 26 and Kamran Murtza, aged 30 both from Leegomery, Telford were each sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Oshane Lewis, aged 23 and Nasar Jamil, aged 28 both from Birmingham were also each sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Deborah Bentley from West Mercia Police said:

“This was a premeditated act where Khan, Murtza, Lewis and Jamil deliberately targeted the property because the occupier was a special police constable. It was only by good fortune and the quick thinking of the occupier that the outcome of this incident was not more serious.

“We welcome the sentence handed down to them today and are pleased that they won’t be in a position to put other people’s lives at risk for some time.”