£50,000 investment to create Telford and Wrekin Council Libraries Learning Clubs

Telford and Wrekin Council will receive £50,000 for a project that will create a learning club for the whole family across libraries and community venues in the borough.

Arts Council England is investing £3.9m to 30 local authorities’ library services across the country from the Libraries Opportunities for Everyone Innovation fund. Telford and Wrekin Council will benefit after the announcement was made today by the Arts Council England and the DCMS.

The funding will create a programme that aims to engage parents and carers, challenging them to think about the technology that their children are using and if it could be shared to benefit their own learning and increase employment opportunities.

The programme will be based in some of the most disadvantaged parts of Telford and Wrekin where the proportion of families have at least one parent who is unemployed.

The Libraries Opportunities for Everyone Innovation fund will support libraries to help build a fairer society and deliver opportunities for disadvantaged communities across the country.

Peter Knott, Area Director, Arts Council England said: “This investment presents a really exciting opportunity to put family learning at the heart of the community. We will see parents learning alongside their children over the coming years, encouraging people to develop skills and in turn, their employment opportunities.”

Councillor Liz Clare, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for culture, sports, parks and green spaces, said: “We’re really excited to have been awarded this money from the Arts Council to fund our family code club. We’re keen to encourage parents and carers to enter training so that they can gain skills needed in the future jobs market, as well as help support their child’s learning.”

Arts Council England champions, develops and invests in artistic and cultural experiences that enrich people’s lives. They support a range of activities across the arts, museums and libraries – from theatre to digital art, reading to dance, music to literature, and crafts to collections. Between 2015 and 2018, they plan to invest £1.1 billion of public money from government and an estimated £700 million from the National Lottery to help create these experiences for as many people as possible across the country.