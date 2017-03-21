Would you buy this bottled spring water?

A new water bottle design which makes the water inside look dirty has been created to coincide with World Water Day.

British bottled water brand, One Water, is using the test packaging, which contains water from a spring on the Shropshire border, to urge consumers to ‘drink and think’.

The idea is to highlight the plight of an estimated 663 million people worldwide who don’t have easy access to clean water.

The company, which pours its profits into clean water projects around the globe, has developed the sleeve for its bottles to make the clean spring water, from the Radnor Hills in Powys, they contain look dirty.

One Water is on target to raise £20 million for water projects by 2020 and by Summer 2017 will have raised £15m. One Water is available from Starbucks locations nationwide, World Duty Free stores in airports across the UK, on Virgin Atlantic flights worldwide and from a range of small retailers and wholesalers in the UK. The brand was launched in 2005 as the official water partner for Live 8, Make Poverty History.

Duncan Goose, who founded the business, said: “By 2020, the British population will consume close to 4.8 billion litres of bottled water per year, which adds up to more than 70 litres of bottled water for everyone in the UK. I wanted to turn this into a force for good – a source of funds that benefits the billions of people worldwide who don’t have a reliable clean water source.”

Trial versions of the new bottles are being market tested and Duncan Goose hopes that through the project the company will secure a major listing with a leading supermarket.

He said: “It seems counter-intuitive to be trying to sell a bottle of water that looks dirty, but we think it’s a useful moment of reflection in our busy days and an opportunity to support a business that pours its profits into clean water for everyone rather than into the bank accounts of corporations.”

World Water Day takes place on 22 March 2017.