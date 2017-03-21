Six arrested following series of dawn raids across Telford

Police have made a number of arrests following a series of dawn raids across the Telford area this morning.

Officers from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, supported by officers from Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police, simultaneously carried out raids at five addresses in the Telford area.

Six people, believed to be responsible for a conspiracy to supply class A and B controlled drugs, have been arrested.

Detective Inspector Gavin Kinrade, from West Mercia Police said: “These raids are the result of a carefully planned, coordinated and intelligence-led operation, which is part of our ongoing commitment to disrupt and tackle the illegal supply of drugs.”

Five of the men aged between 25 and 70-years-old were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and money laundering.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply.

All six remain in police custody at this time.