Shropshire PR agency to handle UK PR for nextbike

Shropshire PR agency, Nathan Rous PR, has announced a new contract to handle the UK PR for the leading public bike sharing system, nextbike.

Based in over 100 cities globally, nextbike has grown from strength to strength since launching its simple chain lock system in 2004 with more than 35,000 bikes now in service.

With councils and cities under increasing government pressure to reduce pollution levels, the contract comes at a key time for nextbike. Through working alongside Nathan Rous PR, nextbike is ambitious in its plans to raise its profile and communicate its market leading status as a sustainable mode of transport.

nextbike has earned its leading status through developing a bike like no other. Distinctly different to alternative bike sharing schemes, nextbike’s on-board computer controls rentals, making its bikes ready to use in less than three seconds.

Alongside providing an inexpensive and flexible bicycle fleet within cities, nextbike manufacture and supply bikes to university campuses. The University of Warwick is the latest UK university to provide its students with access to nextbike and is a huge advocate of enabling its students and staff access to a green mode of transport whilst also providing an accessible and enjoyable way to travel around the campus.

Julian Scriven, MD of nextbike, said 2017 is set to be yet another year of success for nextbike with the help of Nathan Rous PR.

“From the first moment we met Nathan and his team we were convinced they were the right people to help us spread the word about nextbike across the UK and beyond,” he explained.

“Bike-sharing is more common than ever but we have to ensure that nextbike continues to be at the forefront of this revolution.”

Nathan Rous, director, explained that he is “thrilled” to have won the nextbike contract and with the agency currently representing a number of market leading companies, including Merrythought, BOTB and London Glassblowing, the addition of nextbike to the portfolio is a fantastic step for the future success of the business.

He said: “We are delighted to announce this new contract and we are particularly excited about working with a company that will be increasingly imperative to the future of sustainable cities.

“nextbike is an exciting and innovative product and we are delighted to be tasked with ensuring the successful roll out of the product and brand within new cities both in the UK and the rest of Europe.”