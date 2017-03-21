Shropshire Land Rover retailer Shukers expands into Mid Wales

Shropshire Land Rover retailer Shukers has announced an exciting expansion after acquiring Cambrian Garages, based at Aberystwyth.

The Welsh coast Land Rover centre, which also has a Hyundai franchise, employs a staff of 23 and covers the whole of Mid Wales, from Aberdovey down to Cardigan and eastwards to the Marches area which borders Shropshire.

David Stewart, who recently passed away after a prolonged illness, formed the dealership in 1997 and his sons Robert and Richard remain on the staff as sales manager and service manager respectively.

Robert, commented: “Being a family run firm, my father was delighted when Shukers, a family company similar to ours, acquired the dealership as it looks to expand.

“I feel he would have been very proud of how the transition of ownership has taken place so smoothly, securing the immediate future of the dealership and safeguarding so many jobs in the process.”

Shukers managing director Joe Barney said: “This is the perfect acquisition for Shukers as it helps spread our customer base across the whole region by linking the border counties with our Ludlow dealership.

“Our parent company Rubery Owen is a family-owned business with a renowned automotive heritage, established over 130 years ago in the West Midlands. It formed a relationship with Land Rover in the 1970s and now operates eight companies in a diverse range of markets.

“Looking forward we plan to bring the Aberystwyth concern right up to date under the Shukers banner through major investment, aligning it with the ‘Arch Concept’ showroom style designated by Land Rover for all its dealerships.

“This should also create several new jobs.

“Adding to the excitement of this new venture is the delivery of the new Discovery and the eagerly-awaited launch of the next generation Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Velar later in the year.”