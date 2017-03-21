Resurfacing work to be carried out on Sutton Park roundabout in Shrewsbury

Sutton Park roundabout in Shrewsbury is set to be resurfaced starting next month as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package.

Work will begin on 10 April under lane closures, then from 18 April to 5 May resurfacing work will be carried out overnight, between 8pm and 6am.

During these times the roundabout and Pritchard Way/Hazledine Way (A5112) will be closed and a diversion route will be in place – along Wenlock Road and Oteley Road. Access to Whitecroft Road from the roundabout will be maintained under two-way traffic lights. Access to Sutton Lane and adjoining roads will be provided via Reabrook Avenue/Adams Ridge.

Steve Brown, highways, transport and environmental maintenance manager with Shropshire Council, said:

“We appreciate that this work will cause some disruption and inconvenience to road users but we’re aiming to minimise this by carrying out the resurfacing work overnight and ensuring that access to Whitecroft Road is maintained. We ask people to bear with us while this important work is carried out as it will lead to significant improvements at the roundabout, and is an important part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package work.”

Under the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package work will be carried out throughout 2017 to improve five major junctions including Meole Brace Roundabout, Sutton Park Roundabout, Reabrook Roundabout, English Bridge Gyratory, and Longden Coleham – including improved crossings at many of these junctions.

Work at Meole Brace roundabout is due to be completed later this spring.