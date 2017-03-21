Pedestrian and motorcyclist killed in collision on A525 near Whitchurch

Two men have died following a collision on the A525 near Whitchurch this afternoon.

The collision involving a pedestrian and a motorcyclist happened on the A525 Nantwich Road between Broughall and Whitchurch shortly before 3.30pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:

“When ambulance staff arrived they found a pedestrian and a motorcyclist who were both in cardiac arrest. Sadly, it quickly became apparent to ambulance staff that nothing could be done to save the pedestrian, a man, and he was confirmed dead on scene.

“Ambulance staff and the doctor administered advanced life support to the motorcyclist but despite their efforts he was unable to be saved.”

A community paramedic, a paramedic area support officer and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Strensham and Cosford were sent to the scene; one air ambulance had a MERIT trauma doctor on board.

Investigations are ongoing and the A525 remains closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 449S of 21 March.