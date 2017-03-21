Consultation begins as governors back TCAT and New College Telford merger proposals

Telford College of Arts and Technology and New College Telford today announced that formal merger talks are now under way.

Area reviews have prompted TCAT and NCT to look into proposals to mutually benefit the two organisations.

The governing bodies from both organisations have now given the green light to begin merger plans, which will see the two colleges combine.

It is a move which both colleges say will deliver benefits to students, staff and the local community.

The formal consultation process runs until April 21, with a view to the merger being completed on August 1.

The proposal to start negotiations was unanimously agreed by TCAT and NCT at meetings with the respective boards of governors earlier this month, and then by the Shadow Board last night.

Employees at both colleges have been informed, and further education commissioner, Richard Atkins CBE, has been sent a formal request by both organisations to support the merger.

The aim of TCAT and NCT is to support students and provide them with the knowledge and skills to fulfil their potential.

A merger will deliver this by improving the financial security of the newly formed college to provide excellent teaching and learning, the best facilities and extracurricular opportunities on a single site by the start of 2018/19.

The merger will increase the capacity to work with employers in the Telford and Wrekin area and will support the needs of local businesses and the community.

It is proposed that the corporation (governing body) of New College Telford will dissolve, and a new board be put in its place to govern both organisations.

It is intended that TCAT will be renamed as ‘Telford College’.

Three public meetings are to be held next week, giving interested parties the chance to question the leadership team and governors.

These will be held at the Park Lane Community Centre in Woodside on March 27, TCAT in Haybridge Road on March 28, and New College Telford on March 29. Each meeting will start at 6pm.

Ian Clinton, Interim Principal and Chief Executive at TCAT, said: “We have taken the initiative to implement the recommendations of the work of the area-based reviews to propose the merger with NCT.

“The merger will provide more opportunities for students and employers to meet the need for higher level skills in the Telford and Wrekin area.

“We’ve had positive initial discussions and recognise this is an excellent opportunity for us to maximise the benefits to students and employers through combining the capabilities of both colleges on a single site, with additional capital investment.”

Martin Smith, Interim Principal at New College Telford, added: “We have a fantastic opportunity to combine forces with TCAT on a single site and develop a larger, stronger college.

“The merger will provide the long-term security of the college and ensures we are giving our students the best chance to achieve.”