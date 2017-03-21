CCTV image released following armed robbery at Lloyds Bank in Madeley

Detectives have released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into an armed robbery at Lloyds Bank in Madeley.

A man walked into the bank on High Street at around 3pm yesterday afternoon and threatened staff with a handgun before demanding money.

The suspect is described as a white man, of slim to medium build and approximately 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall . He was dressed in dark clothing, with his face partially covered. He was wearing blue and white trainers, carrying a black holdall and was said to have a local accent.

Officers continue to trawl CCTV in the surrounding area.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “This was a brazen robbery conducted in broad daylight on one of the main streets running through Madeley, it has left staff members very shaken and it is fortunate that no-one was harmed. We have additional patrols in the area and we urge anyone with any concerns to speak to one of our officers.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was in the High Street area at the time and may have seen the offender before or after the robbery.

“I am also eager for anyone who thinks they know the identity of the suspect to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 411s of 200317.