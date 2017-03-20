Thorough investigation underway into armed robbery at Lloyds Bank in Madeley

Police say a full and thorough investigation is underway following an armed robbery at Lloyds Bank in Madeley this afternoon.

The offence happened at around 3pm when a person, entered the bank on the High Street in Madeley.

The individual produced what appeared to be a gun, although whether it was real or an imitation gun is unknown, and demanded money before leaving on foot.

Nobody was injured in the incident and witnesses and staff have been provided initial support by the investigating officers.

The suspect is described as medium build and approximately 5’10” tall. They were dressed all in dark clothing but believed to be wearing black and white trainers. The suspect was carrying a black holdall and they had their face covered during the offence.

Superintendent Tom Harding said: “We understand that this crime will be very concerning to the local community and I would reassure you that such a crime is unusual for the Telford area. We will have additional patrols in the Madeley area for the next few days to offer support to the community and identify any further witnesses.

“I have allocated a significant number of officers to this investigation to ensure we identify and arrest the suspect as soon as possible. To assist us in this I would ask that, as this was a busy time of day in the centre of the town, that anyone who has seen anything suspicious in around the High Street area this afternoon, or has any other information relating to this serious offence, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 411s of 20 March.”

If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can give details to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.