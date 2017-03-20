Sport is the winner at latest primary schools festival

More than 700 students, representing 85 different primary schools, came together for the latest Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival.

The event, which saw 119 different teams competing at Shrewsbury Sports Village, was another huge success.

Primary school teams which won through their local heats were representing one of six areas – East Shropshire, South Shropshire, North Shropshire, Shrewsbury, and two parts of Telford & Wrekin.

And although East Shropshire once again topped the overall final standings, ahead of second-placed Shrewsbury and North Shropshire in third, organisers agreed that school sport across the whole county was the real winner.

The festival was organised by county sports partnership Energize, and youth sport manager Harry Cade said: “There was a fabulous buzz of excitement on the day, and it was another great success.

“Events like this are about much more than just the competitors – we also had 125 young leaders and volunteers on duty, helping to make sure everything ran smoothly.”

The event was kicked off with a speech from Shropshire’s Paralympic medal winning archer Mel Clarke, from Ironbridge, who said: “Days like this are phenomenal.

“All the teachers and staff are so supportive, and it’s such a well-run event. It’s great to be part of it.”

Primary schools competed at basketball, cross country, gymnastics, netball, quick sticks hockey, tag rugby, and sportshall athletics.

Among the winning schools were Stottesdon, Castlefields of Meole Brace, St Georges, Grange Park, Shifnal, Trinity of Ford, Wistanstow, and Shrewsbury High School Prep.

Two ‘excellence in leadership’ awards were also presented to young volunteers – Reece Howells was recognised for ‘great refereeing and support for other young leaders’, and Joe Childs was praised for ‘brilliant leadership skills; very knowledgeable and professional’.

The primary schools will be doing it all again on July 4, when they get back together for the Shropshire Homes School Sport Festival summer games finals.