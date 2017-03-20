Shrewsbury Town boss admits relegation is a real possibility

Paul Hurst has stated that if Shrewsbury repeat their Port Vale performance too often then relegation to League Two will become inevitable.

Shrewsbury have failed to win their previous three matches, and find themselves just two points above the relegation places.

However, Port Vale have two games in hand over Salop, but they have played a match less than Swindon and Chesterfield.

Town were well beaten against rivals Port Vale on Friday night, with Sam Foley and Ryan Taylor scoring in a 2-1 defeat.

Paul Hurst has admitted that they will go down, if they repeat the Port Vale performance too often.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “We are right in the relegation fight. Whether we needed a reminder? I’ve said for a long time that we’ve got nowhere near enough points yet and we’ve got some tough games.

“There’s home games, where we have been good, but we’ve got Bolton that are going for automatic promotion, we’ve got Millwall going for the play-offs, Southend going for the play-offs.

“Walsall are just outside and Rochdale have got some very good players. So it’s tough, but we’ve got to play a lot better than we did (on Friday night) otherwise there’s only one place we are going and that will be out of the league.”

