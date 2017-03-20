Salop Leisure agrees deal to sponsor Shropshire Premier Bowling League

One of the top county bowling leagues in England has landed a two-year sponsorship deal with Salop Leisure.

Shropshire Premier Bowling League will receive £500 a year from Salop Leisure, who already sponsor the Shrewsbury and District Senior Citizens Bowling League.

The league has 14 teams, including defending champions Sir John Bayley, Telford and newcomers Hanmer, who beat Hadley United Services Club in a play-off last season to clinch promotion.

“The idea when the premier league was formed was to improve the Shropshire county team,” explained John Nash, former league chairman who is now county delegate. “Up until 2009, Shropshire hadn’t won the British Crown Green Senior Championship for 35 years. Now Shropshire is one of the top counties and lost in the final last season to Yorkshire.

“We always have a lot of teams keen to join the league and top players from Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire play for clubs in our league because they recognise the high standard.

“The league feels privileged to have such a major company as Salop Leisure as its new sponsor and we hope it will be the start of long and successful relationship.”

Tony Bywater, Salop Leisure’s chairman, said the company was delighted to be associated with such a successful and well run league, which was known nationally. “We consider the league to be a great platform to give our business exposure not only in Shropshire but across England due to the success of the competing teams and players,” he added.

“The company is proud of its track record of supporting Shropshire sports clubs and leagues to achieve success at local, regional and national levels.”