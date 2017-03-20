Rybrook staff on fast track to fitness

New Year resolutions start with the greatest of intentions but are notoriously difficult to maintain, but one company from Shropshire has succeeded by working up a sweat to stick to their task.

Twenty five staff members of Rybrook BMW and MINI of Shrewsbury meet at 7am each Monday morning for an hour’s workout at neighbouring Simply Gym on Sundorne Retail Park.

Personal trainer Barnaby Pratt, who supervises the group, said: “The Rybrook staff have made fantastic improvements in both fitness and effort in these past two months and the results are easy to see across the board and they are really sticking at it as a group.

“It’s rewarding to see everybody having fun while at the same time working hard, resulting in a perfect demonstration of team building and group fitness.

“We try to make it enjoyable to help people get into shape with a series of functional exercises to improve general strength and conditioning, then using bikes and treadmills to assist cardio vascular fitness, with everybody supporting each other.”

One staff member who is part of the fitness group is Nick Bradbury, who commented: “It has been simply brilliant for me to be involved in this fitness training, not only because I have lost a full stone in weight since the start, but being new to the dealership it has also helped me integrate into the team.”

Rybrook head of business, Gareth Thomas, who joins the group himself each week, added: “We approached Dan Kirby, manager of Simply Gym with the idea and explained that some people were put off going to a gym and wanted to train as a group with their colleagues. Dan made it possible and with the assistance of Barnaby it is proving to be a very successful initiative indeed.

“Barnaby keeps the sessions both interesting and challenging and has kick-started our staff into taking their health a little more seriously.

“Monday mornings for me have become a great start to the week, yes, it’s really hard going as we are certainly put through our paces, but also good fun at the same time with lots of team support and banter.”