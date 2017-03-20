Purchasing power for Telford IT firm

A Telford IT company has been selected as a supplier to one of the country’s largest educational purchasing groups.

Leegomery Computers, based at the Telford Innovation Campus, has won a place within the Crescent Purchasing Consortium (CPC).

The firm already counts many Shropshire schools, such as Charlton and New College in Telford, and Adderley Primary School near Market Drayton, as its clients, together with several local authorities, however, since joining the consortium is set to considerably expand its customer base.

Steve Roberts, IT coordinator of New College Telford, said: “Leegomery Computers has delivered the equipment in a very quick time and at highly competitive prices, thereby assisting out students with their studies.”

Linda Haycocks, of Moreton Say Primary School, added her testimonial saying: “We received a first class service with prompt delivery of the items we ordered and can fully recommend Leegomery Computers.”

“Being chosen by CPC is a major step forward for us and will allow us to tender for work in further education institutions, academies, schools and free schools across the country,” said sales director Harvey Shergill of Leegomery Computers, who specialise in a range services from consulting, design, supply, integration, maintenance and support of IT systems for business and personal clients.

It also provides a 24-7 on-site helpline, allowing customers instant access to a certified professional expert, as well as remote and on-site support.

“We had to fulfill a range of stringent requirements in order to be selected so our success is an endorsement of our high quality work. The consortium is regarded as the home of purchasing arrangements for the education sector and was developed to fill a gap in the provision of reliable and best-value frameworks.

“It now operates as a not-for-profit organisation, meaning that any surpluses generated are invested back into member support and wider services, with all its income staying within the further education and academy sectors.”