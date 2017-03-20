Free entry to Loton Park Hill Climb this weekend

Loton Park Hill Climb is throwing open its gates for free this weekend when event organisers Hagley Car Club is inviting anybody to come along and see what speed hill climbing is all about.

Sunday (26th March) sees the first event of the new season with a wide range of classic, sports and racing cars competing against the clock up the tight and demanding track through the deer park of Loton Park at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury.

Club secretary, Martyn Silcox, said: “Many people are still unsure of what speed hill climbing entails, so we thought it would be a good idea to let people come in for free to see the spectacle for themselves and there will be people on hand to explain the finer details.

“Spectators can walk alongside the whole length of the 1475 yard track to see the cars in action – some reaching speeds of well over 100mph up the narrow tarmac – then wander around the paddock area to see the machinery at close quarters and chat with the drivers, with full toilet and refreshments facilities available on site.”

One competitor taking part will be record-breaking lady driver Sarah Bosworth, with her highly modified Lotus Elise sports car. Sarah, commented: “I drive in serious competitions across the country but Loton Park has a special place in my heart as I broke a long standing class record here and competition this year will be fierce.

“The course is one of the longest in the UK and demands a high level of skill and concentration as it is such a technical track, but I am very excited as this is the first event of the year and I just can’t wait to get back into racing.”

Local drivers entered include father and daughter Graeme and Becky Manson of Norton, in their Fisher Fury, father and son Colin and Daniel Mee of Kinnerley, in their Austin Healey Sprite, Graham Godfrey of Tenbury Wells, in an Audi TT, Nick Skidmore of Shifnal, in a Van Diemen, Chris Wright of Telford, in a Lotus Europa, Steve Morgan of Whittington, in an Empire EVO, Hugh and Mary Elliott of Shrewsbury, in a Mazda MX5, Tony Adams of Bridgnorth, in a Lotus Exige, David Williams of Shrewsbury, in an MGF and Alan Harris of Harmer Hill, in a Renault Clio.

The gates open at 9am with full commentary on the action and further details can be obtained from the club’s website at www.hdlcc.com.