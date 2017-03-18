Tigers stars honoured at end of season presentation evening

Jason Silverthorn and Doug Clarkson were amongst the big winners at Telford Tigers’ end of season presentation evening on Friday.

The glittering event, held in front of 250 people at the Whitehouse Hotel, saw Silverthorn handed the Players’ Player and Coaches’ Player of the Year award.

Clarkson, who has scored 50 goals so far this season, was named Supporters’ Forward of the Year and Supporters’ Most Valuable Player.

Tigers coach Tom Watkins has guided his side to two EPL titles in three years, and said: “Jason has put in a real captain’s performance this season and all young players, juniors included, should watch the way he approaches the game.

“He eats, sleeps and drinks ice hockey. He is always well prepared, both physically and mentally.

“Jason always puts a big shift in during training and games, and the length of his career speaks for itself.

“Doug has brought something totally different to our team this season. He is 6ft 5in and has a great release on his shot. To score 50 goals is a remarkable achievement.

“He’s another guy who is tremendous to have around the changing room, and is a big fans favourite.

“Everyone I spoke to about Doug said that would be the case, so it isn’t a big surprise. He’s another good leader in this group.”

Other winners included Corey McEwen, who scooped the Goals of the Season award for his bouncing effort against Guildford Flames in December.

Adam Taylor won the Most Improved Player award, while Sam Zajac was named Defenceman of the Year.

Matty Davies, meanwhile, won the Plus/Minus Award and Sam Gospel scooped the Combat Helmet trophy – an award handed out by players after games.

Watkins added: “A lot of the awards I was involved in were between four or five guys and there was just a couple of votes between them.

“That speaks volumes about the character we have in this team. It’s about a whole collective effort.

“Everything was very tight, so it wasn’t all about just one or two guys. Everyone in this team comes to play every day and gives us a chance to win.”

The Tigers play Milton Keynes Lighting at Telford Ice Rink on Sunday night in their final league game of the season, starting at 6pm. The play-offs start on March 22nd.