Shrewsbury Town boss frustrated with Port Vale defeat

Paul Hurst has expressed his annoyance with his side’s performance in last night’s 2-1 defeat against Port Vale.

The home side scored twice in quick succession during the second half. Sam Foley and Ryan Taylor helped the Valliant’s to victory.

Louis Dodds pulled a goal back against his former side, but Shrewsbury suffered defeat.

Manager Paul Hurst was scathing of his players following the loss against a relegation rival.

He told Town TV: “Well we didn’t play until we were 2-0 down. Basically, it was a nothing game in truth, little bit of endeavour in difficult conditions, but I think the standard in general was poor.

“Both sets of players who I am sure train most days, can’t pass a ball ten yards, and it turned into, like I say, pretty much a nothing affair.

“But I did feel that the longer it went we did get stronger, (and) they’ve conceded a lot of late goals.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback