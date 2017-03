Police in Market Drayton are investigating after two pubs in the town were broken into overnight.

The first break-in happened at the Salopian Star on Stafford Street at around 3.30am.

The Stags Head on High Street was also broken into at around 5am. Thieves stole cash and also broke into a number of machines.

Anyone who has information relating to either incidents is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101.