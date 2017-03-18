Match Report: Port Vale 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Two quick fire goals condemned Shrewsbury Town to defeat against rivals Port Vale on Friday night.

Sam Foley (67) and Ryan Taylor (69) put Michael Brown’s men in a commanding position. Louis Dodds (74) scored against his former side, but Shrewsbury were unable to locate an equaliser.

Paul Hurst made two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Chesterfield. Junior Brown and Stefan Payne were drafted in for Adam El-Abd and Freddie Ladapo.

Port Vale enjoyed bright spells in the opening exchanges. Former Newcastle United utility man Ryan Taylor, floated a terrific free-kick into the box. Sam Foley connected, with his header crashing off the post, but the assistant flagged for offside.

Gary Deegan was caught in possession and Chris Eagles pounced. He found JJ Hooper, who drew a fine save from Jayson Leutwiler.

Junior Brown whipped a cross into the box, with Stefan Payne and Tyler Roberts the targets. However, Deniz Mehmet plucked the ball out of the air.

The home side were most certainly on top, but Shrewsbury had the final chance of the half.

Bryn Morris showed great awareness to cut out a counter attack. The ex Middlesbrough midfielder found Alex Rodman. He cut inside, before driving an effort narrowly past the target.

At the beginning of the second half, a last-ditch tackle prevented Tyler Roberts from going clean through on goal.

The home side took the lead in controversial circumstances. Shrewsbury appeared to have shepherded the ball behind for a goal kick, but the assistant opted to give a corner instead. Ryan Taylor’s accurate delivery arrived to former Yeovil midfielder Sam Foley, who turned the ball home.

Moments later Ryan Taylor turned from provider to goalscorer. He was in acres of space, and kept his cool, to slot past the helpless Jayson Leutwiler.

Substitute Louis Dodds, back at Vale Park for the first time since leaving last summer, ensured there would be a grandstand finish. From 25 yards, he left fly, and the goalkeeper had no chance in keeping it out, as Salop were offered a lifeline.

Then Louis Dodds drove the ball across the face of goal, but no Town player was on hand to turn home.

The introduction of AJ Leitch-Smith, was greeted by a chorus of boos. The striker would have liked to have made an impact, but Town left Staffordshire with nothing.

Shrewsbury welcome Bolton Wanderers next Saturday, whilst Port Vale visit rock bottom Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Attendance: 4,626 (719 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Port Vale: (4-4-2)

1. Mehmet, 2. Purkiss, 4. Streete, 24. Smith, 20. Kiko, 44. Eagles (84), 25. Guy (17), 11. Foley, 6. Taylor, 15. Forrester (45), 10. Hooper

Subs: 7. Kelly (84), 8. Tavares, 9. Cilicia, 13. Turner (45), 31. Reeves (17), 38. Fasan, 46. Shodipo

Shrewsbury Town: (4-2-3-1)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley (89), 12. Brown, 22. Nsiala, 3. Sadler, 18. Deegan, 16. Morris, 7. Whalley (71), 23. Rodman, 27. Roberts, 45. Payne (72)

Subs: 9. Humphrys (72), 10. Dodds (71), 15. Smith, 17. Yates, 20. Leitch-Smith (89), 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Report by: Ryan Hillback