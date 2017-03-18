Air ambulance called to crash on A5 near Gobowen

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance have dealt with a collision on the A5 north of Gobowen today.

The collision involving two vehicles happened near the Lion Quays Hotel & Spa at just after 11am and closed the road.

One of the vehicles left the carriageway with two people left trapped.

Fire service personnel from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington using Holmatro cutting equipment to release those trapped.

Earlier another collision involving two vehicles had taken place in the same area.