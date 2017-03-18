Shrewsbury Airgun League: Breidden increase their lead, Harlescott A pick up their first win

This week saw some amazing results in the Shrewsbury & District Air Rifle Association League.

The Middletown based Breidden team picked up another win and two points in a good match at the Harlescott Social Club, facing their B team. The visitors beat their own team average with a 182.5 against the B team’s 170.5. Richard Lewis for the away team scored a terrific 38 with a single shot making the faintest of marks on the front of the target plate. Hywel Morgan for the same squad also scored a possible of 36 to receive a round of applause from the assembled shooters and spectators. Rian Pacini for the hosts also shot well and finished with his second possible, a 36.5. Breidden now sit a clear four points above Unison and Telepost who are joint second in the league on 18 points. Unison still have a match in hand which will be shot after the last round of regular matches next week. It could mathematically be possible to draw on points with Breidden if Unison win both of these matches and Breidden lose their last match. The latter would probably still take the title again due to the fact that level points forces a closer look at the highest average for the season.

The really good news for this week was that the Harlescott’s A team, captained by Sheila Haden, took their first win of the season against the Hanwood based Cock Inn team. The two lady shooters on the Harlescott A team both scored a 33.5 picking up their teams best scores. The Cock’s best score came from Ted Duckett who is probably the only shooter in the league using the long-arm stance, whereby the supporting hand is closer to the front of the gun than the trigger. Duckett scored a great 34.5 but the team total for The Cock’s team of 164 wasn’t quite enough to beat the HSC A’s 165.5. They may be on the foot of the table but at least they have a win under their belt now and Sheila Haden said “it was a nail biting match and it all hinged on the last detail. Better late than never!”

After the shock of the win for Harlescott’s A team, it was an even larger shock that Unison, who were tipped for the top slot, lost their match to the Condover Club. Helen Alderson, Captain of the Condover team was up to shoot in the first detail at their home venue against one of the most consistent shooters in the league, Unison’s Andy Lawrence. The latter went on to score a possible of 38, just 0.5 short of a maximum, offering the prospect of an easy win for the visiting team. It wasn’t to be though and next up for the home team was Derek Barkley who also scored his first possible of the season with a 36. This spurred on the underdogs of the match and their consistent scores with a further 36.5 from Ian Small and two 34.5’s from Claire Bithell and Neal Alderson. This was only Unison’s third loss of the season but could prove costly with the Breidden only having two losses so far.

Telepost Club played host to the Marchamley Social Club who travelled to the Abbey Foregate venue hoping to pick up two points but were beaten to them by a Telepost team who shot consistently well. Telepost’s first shooter up, Gaz Griffiths, scored a cracking 36 with his Feinwerkbau rifle and Captain Dave Kirk equalled that whilst the remainder of the team shot well too. Marchamley finished with a 163 as a team aggregate whilst Telepost ended with a 176 on the scorecard. Danni Forrester for the visitors scored her team’s highest with a 33.5 to keep her season average up.

Report by: Bob Griffiths