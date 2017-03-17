TV chef serves up exclusive Polish feast for Shrewsbury diners

Celebrity chef and TV presenter, Damian Wawrzyniak treated diners to an exclusive Polish feast this week at Shrewsbury College’s Origins restaurant.

The second stop on a nationwide tour designed to bring Eastern European treats to food fans around the country, The Shrewsbury leg of the 2017 Polish Feast Food Tour featured a mouth-watering selection of traditional dishes with a contemporary twist, all served up family style to local residents lucky enough to bag a ticket at the table.

Chef Wawrzyniak said, “‘I initially met with Ted and the chefs at the beautiful Origins Restaurant back in 2016. The whole team was really interested in the prospect of organising a Polish Feast and helping to bring my international culinary tour to Shrewsbury.

“During the event, the kitchen was prepared well for us and the entire experience absolutely amazing. We dished up authentic Polish food for 40 guests, with all plates served with beers and wines carefully chosen to match our wild flavours. Our top dishes were my Smalec and Bigos but the deep fried Pierogi and Knedle were also very popular.”

Stuart Coxton, from Origins Restaurant said, “We’re delighted to have had the Polish Feast stop at Origins. It was a fabulous event with amazing feedback from our diners. We’ve already asked Chef Wawrzyniak to return!”

First conceived as a special event in Jamie Oliver’s FIFTEEN restaurant last summer, the Polish Feast will be on the road throughout 2017. The menu is made up of seasonal ingredients and traditional recipes, served with Chef Wawrzyniak’s signature modern flair.

Dishes include meat, fish, preserved fruits and pickled vegetables, all prepared in front of guests using a range of different cooking techniques and served family style. Accompanying each plate is a description of the dish, its ingredients and history of the food.