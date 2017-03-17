Three teenagers reported missing from Shrewsbury area

Police are appealing for information after three young men were reported missing from the Shrewsbury area.

Tuan Van Ngoyen was last seen in Shrewsbury at about 3pm on Wednesday 15 March. Tuan Van, who is thought to be 15 years old, is described as an Asian male, 5ft 7in tall with shaved hair. When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, and a brown zip fleece.

Dung Disnh was last seen in Shrewsbury at about 6pm on Wednesday 15 March. Dinh, who is thought to be 17 years old, is described as an Asian male, 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in with short black hair. When last seen he was wearing black trousers, a black hoodie and grey and white Adidas shoes.

Cong Van Ngoyen was last seen in Shrewsbury at about 12.30pm on Thursday 16 March. Cong Van, who is thought to be 17 years old, is described as an Asian male, 5ft 6in with small build. When last seen he was wearing denim jeans, brown shoes and a grey jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident numbers 381S and 605S of 15 March or 318S of 16 March.

You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000.