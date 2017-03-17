Shropshire tennis ace Holly selected to captain England’s over-35s ladies team

Shropshire tennis ace Holly Mowling has received the huge honour of being chosen to captain England next month.

The Bridgnorth Tennis Club coach, who is the captain of Shropshire’s ladies side, will step onto the international stage for the first time after being selected to lead England’s over-35s ladies team at the Four Nations Championships in Glasgow.

It is the latest notable recognition to come the way of Broseley-based Holly, 35, who has won four top national titles within the last 12 months on the International Tennis Federation over-35s circuit.

She is now ranked number one for her age group in Great Britain – and is up to 13th in the world – after starting the year by being crowned singles champion at the British Seniors’ Open Indoor Championships in Dudley.

Delighted Holly said: “To be chosen to captain my country is a huge honour and my greatest achievement to date.

“I will look forward to being part of the action in Glasgow along with my other England squad members. There are three men’s teams and three ladies teams, so hopefully we can come away with the trophy.”

She added: “It’s very exciting and I’m really proud to be captain of my club, county and now my country.

“Last year’s successes and my win at Dudley in January, my fourth national title, plus being number one for my age group in the country has helped me be selected.”

The Four Nations Championships, which will see England compete against hosts Scotland, Ireland and Wales, will take place in Glasgow between April 28 and May 1.

The other members of the England over-35s ladies team are Gillian Brown, from Lancashire, and Somerset’s Kerry Quirk.