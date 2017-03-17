Shrewsbury Town’s Shaun Rowley joins Slough on loan

Shaun Rowley has joined non-league outfit Slough Town on an initial one month loan.

The youngster experienced a similar spell at Chorley earlier in the season, and now joins a side that are riding high in their respective league.

Slough ply their trade in the Evo-Stick Southern Premier, and are located in 3rd place, eight points behind leaders Chippenham.

Rowley featured for Salop on Tuesday night, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against AFC Telford in the Shropshire Cup Senior final.

Manager Paul Hurst admits that Rowley was keen to continue experiencing first team football.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “We had a call last week and I wanted to see Shaun first and foremost in the Shropshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night, so I wasn’t in a position to let him go straight away.

“In the end, I let Shaun have the choice of what he wanted to do and he wanted to go and play games, so I haven’t got a problem with that.

“Callum’s (Burton) loan is just about up at Telford, so we will have cover, but it’s another experience for Shaun to go out and play games as he did earlier in the season and that can only help (his development).”

Article by: Ryan Hillback