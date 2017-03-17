Police re-appeal for information as Russell Blent remains missing a year on

Police have today issued an appeal for information a year to the day that 36-year-old Shrewsbury man Russell Blent went missing.

Russell Blent was last seen on the 17 March in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury and was reported missing to police on the 9 April. Police officers confirmed his disappearance was being treated as suspicious in August 2016 and a year on detectives are continuing to appeal for information as to his whereabouts.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Jamieson said:

“Russell has now not been seen for a whole year and we are keen to give his family the answers they deserve. The investigation is still as dynamic as it was in the early stages of our enquiries and I am urging the community to support us in finding Russell.

“Russell was born in the local area and has lived here his whole life. In the days leading up to his disappearance we know he travelled to Bridgnorth and was seen using public transport. We also know he was last seen on Otley Road, near to the Meole Brace roundabout at about 00.30 am on 17 March 2016.

“If you have information in regards to Russell, either on the days leading up to him going missing or even since, I ask you to contact the police. You could hold key information which would help us to find Russell.”

Russell’s sister, Lucy Blent, spoke about the effect that his disappearance has had on his family.

“We just want him home. This situation is unbearable so if anyone knows anything, please get in touch and help bring him home to his family who love him very much. Russell being missing has left a big hole in all our hearts. His kids need their dad back, his parents a son and his sisters a brother.”

Russell was last seen wearing blue jogging bottoms, a grey jacket and blue and white trainers and has been described as white, around 6″1, of heavy build with short dark hair.

Anyone with any further information is urged to contact police using the non-emergency number 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org