Plane makes emergency landing in field near Ellesmere

A small plane made an emergency landing in a field near Ellesmere this afternoon.

The light aircraft made the emergency landing in a field at Kenwick at around 2pm.

The pilot was uninjured following the incident, but was said to be suffering from shock.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent eight fire appliances including the Foam Pod and the Landrover Pump to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

The reason for the emergency landing is currently not known.