Match Preview: Port Vale V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare to face their rivals Port Vale this evening, with both sides continuing to strive for league survival.

Shrewsbury Town were bottom of the table when Paul Hurst arrived. They are now located in 19th place, five points in front of the dreaded drop.

Port Vale, who have Michael Brown in caretaker charge, sit in 21st, five points from safety.

Shrewsbury are close to having a fully fit squad, with only Abu Ogogo (knee) out.

Defender Olly Lancashire recovered from a calf injury to feature in the 2-0 Shropshire Cup final defeat on Tuesday night.

Winger Shaun Whalley shrugged off a hamstring injury to feature in the 1-1 draw against Chesterfield.

Town’s last win at Port Vale came in September 2011. Marvin Morgan, Mark Wright, and Lionel Ainsworth scored in a 3-2 win.

Port Vale are unbeaten against Shrewsbury in their last five meetings.

Port Vale have doubts over the fitness of Anthony de Freitas, Rigino Cicilia, Tyler Walker, and Chris Mbamba. They lost 2-1 against Northampton last time out.

Possible Line Ups:

Port Vale: (4-5-1)

38. Fasan, 2. Purkiss, 5. Knops, 24. Smith, 19. Tanser, 44. Eagles, 46. Shodipo, 15. Forrester, 11. Foley, 25. Guy, 10. Hooper

Subs: 1. Mehmet, 4. Streete, 7. Kelly, 8. Tavares, 18. Turner, 20. Kiko, 31. Reeves

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 24. El-Abd, 3. Sadler, 7. Whalley, 16. Morris, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 19. Ladapo, 27. Roberts

Subs: 9. Humphrys, 10. Dodds, 12. Brown, 17. Yates, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 45. Payne

Preview by: Ryan Hillback