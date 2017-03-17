IT specialist to share knowledge at Shropshire seminars

A technology expert will help businesses learn how protect themselves from the latest digital threat and give tips on how IT can add value to rural enterprises at two Shropshire seminars.

Chris Pallett, Managing Director of business technology and communications support firm Bespoke Computing, will lead a session on ransomware at Shropshire Chamber’s Telford Business Expo at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum on March 22.

He will also share his expertise on how business technology can boost the productivity of a rural business at a Rural Diversification seminar at Harper Adams University on April 5.

Ransomware is an attack that installs itself on an IT system and effectively holds data hostage, with staff often inadvertently opening the door to malicious cyber attacks.

Chris, who has more than two decades experience in the sector, said protecting IT systems from ransomware attacks should be a key priority for all businesses.

“Nearly 50 per cent of businesses have been hit with ransomware and the American FBI believe more than $1bn will be paid to cyber criminals in 2017.

“This session will explain the risks to a business, advice on how to reduce the risk of becoming a victim and understanding how to recover your data without paying the ransom.

“As a business with clients across Shropshire, Mid Wales and beyond, we understand the challenges of working in a rural area. My talk at the second seminar will focus on the simple steps that these businesses can implement to ensure technology can help their organisations grow and thrive.”

The Telford Business Expo runs from 8am to 2pm and is open to non-members of Shropshire Chamber.

Organised by the Marches Growth Hub, the free session on how to unlock the hidden value of a rural business will run from 8.30am to 11am and also include sessions on funding, business planning and avoiding pitfalls.

To book a free place, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk.