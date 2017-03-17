Filtermist supports Telford teenager with Tokyo 2020 dreams

Telford based oil mist filters manufacturer Filtermist is supporting local BMX champion Callum Edwards in his efforts to reach the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Currently the national number one in his category, 16-year-old Callum trained with representatives from the Olympic Development Programme in 2015 and he said his dream would be to represent Team GB one day.

The Telford Priory School pupil will be sitting his GCSE exams this year so won’t be taking part in the 2017 World Championship in Rockhill, California despite qualifying, but he will be competing in a number of regional, national and European events.

Mum Jo Edwards elaborates, “Callum will be taking part in 17 competitive events in the UK, including seven national dates which act as qualifiers for the 2018 World Championships. He is also due to take part in six European events. Entry fees are payable for all events and when you factor in bike maintenance, clothing, safety equipment and travel expenses the costs can quickly mount up.”

Filtermist supports a number of local organisations and individuals with connections to the company. Callum’s great uncle, Chris Laws, has worked as a welder at Filtermist for more than six years so approached the company to see if it would be interested in sponsoring Callum to ensure he is able to enter all qualifying events.

Filtermist Managing Director James Stansfield, comments, “We are delighted to be able to assist Callum with a contribution towards this year’s entry fees. He is a great example of a motivated young person who knows what he wants and is determined to compete at the highest levels.”

The international aspect of Callum’s endeavors also fits well with Filtermist; the company exports its products to more than 60 countries worldwide, including all of the European countries where Callum will be competing, and Japan – home to the 2020 Olympic Games.

“Corporate sponsors like Filtermist play a vital role in ensuring Callum is able to realise his potential, and hopefully make it all the way to Tokyo 2020,” continues Jo.

Callum’s family are all BMX enthusiasts – Dad Kieran (Chris’ nephew) also rides at national level and runs Dawley BMX track, home to Wrekin Riders, with wife Jo. Callum has competed since the age of 11 and qualified for his first World Championship when he was just 12 years old.

Round one in the regional competitions will be taking place on 9th April at Birmingham Perry Park.