Shropshire’s charities benefit from share of £6,000 from Veolia

Charities across Shropshire have benefitted from a share of a £6,000 pot of money from Veolia thanks to the county’s keen recyclers.

Over the last 12 months staff at Veolia have been spotting residents that recycle in the right way and rewarding them with £100 that they can donate to a local charity of their choice.

A total of 30 charities were chosen to receive funding including Midlands Air Ambulance, Severn Hospice, The Shropshire Blood Trust Fund and Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Steve Mitchell, director for Veolia, said: “Many of our residents across Shropshire are brilliant at recycling their waste, and we wanted to thank them for their efforts. Donating money to a local charity of their choice seemed the perfect way to give something back to the many worthy local causes in the county.”

Hope House Children’s Hospice was one of the charities to receive donations. The charity provides care and support to life-limited children, young people and their families from Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales. Sarah Johnson from Hope House was delighted with the donations.

Sarah commented: “Thank you so much to all the residents who nominated Hope House to benefit from the recycling prize pot. Your donation helps us to ensure we’re here for children who are affected by conditions so serious that they’re not expected to live longer than early adulthood. As a registered charity, we need an annual income of over £6 million to carry on meeting the needs of all the local children and their families who rely on us. We really do appreciate everyone’s support.”

Another worthy charity to receive donations was Midlands Air Ambulance. Jon Cottrell, corporate partnerships coordinator for the charity, commented: “Each lifesaving air ambulance mission costs on average £2,500, so we are truly grateful to be one of the chosen charities receiving a donation from Veolia.”

Angela James, PR communications officer for Veolia said: “I was delighted to be able to explain the campaign to HRH the Princess Royal, when she came to officially open the Battlefield Energy Recovery Facility in January. HRH was really impressed, she also met some of the people from the nominated charities.

Steve added: “We were delighted to be able donate funding to Hope House and Midlands Air Ambulance, as well as all the other charities. The increases in recycling rates are testament to the people living and working in the area who are playing their part in looking after the environment. However there is always more we can do and we hope that by doing campaigns like this we can encourage even more people to recycle.”