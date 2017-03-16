Shropshire companies warned about a triple click photocopying scam

Shropshire companies are being warned about a triple click photocopying scam which could be costing them thousands of pounds.

Triple click sees businesses, schools and other organisations paying three times for copies when they should only pay once.

Adrian Casey, Director of Unique Copiers, based in St Georges, Telford, highlighted the problem late last year but is concerned that many people are still unaware of what is happening and are being conned out of thousands of pounds.

“Many people get the hard-sell and don’t understand the full implications of what they are signing up for or they may be with a supplier and think they are tied into a contract,” he said.

“What these companies are trying to say is that it’s nothing unusual, it’s all part of your contract and you pay for cost per copy – but you should actually pay for cost per scan.

“People are going to prison over this and companies are folding because of it. Some unscrupulous firms are ripping people off blind.

“I feel very strongly about this and have visited a number of different organisations around the country and talked to them about the cost of copying.

“There have been cases where suppliers have been challenged about the high cost of copying, when it has finally been noticed, and many thousands of pounds have been refunded.”

Mr Casey said it was possible to get out of fraudulent contracts and take steps to get cash back. But he also added many local authorities, schools and companies across the business community were still unaware of the scam and were paying dearly as a result.

There is a test people can do to see if they are being conned. Print off a counter report, which shows the number of copies made. Then run off one colour copy and then print off another counter report. If the number has increased by more than one copy it is time to act.

“We have seen high profile cases but triple click is something that many people don’t know too much about,” said Mr Casey.

“It’s important that they are made aware of what can happen and what to look out for in an attempt to stop them paying for something they don’t need to.

“Trust between the client and supplier is vital. Unique Copiers have been in business for almost 30 years and have built up that vital rapport with our clients. Many have been with us since we launched all those years ago.

“We advise on what copiers are best for their needs and follow that up with a unique after-sales service which keeps the client well-briefed through the life of their photocopier with details of upgrades and when it is time to change.”