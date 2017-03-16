Shrewsbury Sixth Form students celebrate their success at special awards night

Students from Shrewsbury Sixth Form College were congratulated for their outstanding achievements at a special awards ceremony last week.

The 2017 Celebrating Achievement Awards were held at English Bridge campus and students celebrated their wide-ranging talents, as well as their academic and scholastic achievements. 20 awards were given for academic achievement, enrichment and volunteering and a further 51 students were highly commended.

The evening also provided an opportunity for staff, students and invited guests to witness the vast array of student gifts and skills, through a selection of performance pieces a spectacular soprano solo, a kickboxing demonstration, a presentation on Debate-Ed and the Young Engineering Scheme.

Lyn Surgeon, Interim Principal and Chief Executive Officer of the Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said:

“Tonight was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the many and varied talents of our students. Awards were given to recognise excellence across all subjects. These achievements are not only a result of ability but also the hard work, determination and commitment of our students. They are a testament to the quality of the teaching and support students receive at college.

“This year we were delighted to be joined by guest presenters Councillor Ioan Jones, Mayor of Shrewsbury, Professor Anna Sutton, Provost University Centre Shrewsbury, Karen Bradshaw, Director of Children’s Services at Shropshire Council, and Peter Bettis of Shrewsbury Business Chamber, we thank them all for their time and commitment to the College.”