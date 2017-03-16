New appoints strengthen top ranked family law team

Two new faces have joined the award-winning team of lawyers specialising in family matters at FBC Manby Bowdler.

Sarah Millington and Harbinder Gosal join the top ranked family department as the team is seeing enquiries increase thanks to recent high profile cases, including a £2.7m divorce payout decision last month.

Sarah has joined FBC Manby Bowdler as an Associate Solicitor from a firm in Shrewsbury, and will be working closely with the dedicated Child Law team in Shropshire.

She deals with all legal issues arising from relationship breakdowns, but focuses specifically on financial issues, following separation or divorce, and pre nuptial agreements, with a particular interest in farming cases, having come from a farming family and having a small holding, with a herd of 14 alpaca, sheep, guinea fowl and geese.

Associate Harbinder also joins the firm from QualitySolicitors Davisons in the West Midlands, after working with firms in Manchester and Redditch. Harbinder deals with all aspects of Family Law specialising in privately funded divorce and matrimonial finance cases and has experience in domestic violence and child law matters. She will be also working closely with Jo Vernon and Olivia Jones of the Child Law team.

Department head Anne Thomson said: “Harbinder and Sarah are extremely welcome additions to our team, bringing with them a wealth of experience and expertise across a range of family law issues.

“We are seeing a rising number of enquiries, particularly in recent months following the Briers v Briers case which made national headlines after we secured our client a £2.7m payout in the Court of Appeal ten years after she split from her husband.

“We’ve gained a reputation for securing the best possible outcomes for our clients, while delivering the stellar service we are known for, whether that’s a divorce, a pre-nup or child arrangements following a split and I know both Sarah and Harbinder have track records in achieving the same.”

The family team often deal with complex financial issues surrounding divorce and separation and many of its lawyers are members of Resolution, the internationally recognised and respected organisation who believe in a constructive, non-confrontational approach to family law issues.