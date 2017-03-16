Man charged with attempted murder following Bomere Heath stabbing incident

A man is due to appear in court today, charged with two counts of attempted murder following an incident in Bomere Heath last week.

Wayne Williams, aged 54 and of Bomere Heath, was charged yesterday and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court this morning.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing outside a premises on Sefton Drive in Bomere Heath, near Shrewsbury, at around 8.15am last Wednesday.

A woman suffered a stab wound to the chest and was taken via air ambulance to hospital.

A man was located at an address in Sefton Drive also suffering from stab injuries and was taken to hospital via air ambulance.

A woman suffering from head injuries was also in the property and was taken to hospital via land ambulance.

None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.