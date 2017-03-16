Inquest hears gold sovereigns were found inside piano in Shropshire

An inquest today heard that gold found inside a piano in southwest Shropshire was gold sovereigns and half sovereigns dating from the reigns of Victoria, Edward VII and George V.

The cache of gold items were reported to Peter Reavill, Finds Liaison Officer for the British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme based with Shropshire Museums.

The inquest was originally opened on 12 January 2017 and adjourned awaiting further investigation.

Today, Mr Ellery heard about the nature of the find. The hoard is formed of gold sovereigns and half sovereigns dating from the reigns of Victoria, Edward VII and George V. The oldest coin within the group was made in 1847 and the youngest in 1915. This suggests that the coins were deliberately hidden after this date.

He also heard that the history of the piano had been securely traced after 1983. He is still seeking information about the ownership of the piano between 1906 and 1983. It is known that the piano was originally sold to Messrs Beavan and Mothersole of Saffron Walden, Essex in 1906 and was acquired through private sale again in Saffron Walden in 1983.

The coroner has deferred the conclusion of the inquest to allow for more time for anyone to come forward with information about the piano from the North Essex / Saffron Walden area.

The inquest will resume and conclude on 20 April 2017.

Anyone with information about the previous owners of the piano, their heirs or successors, or the extent of the hoard, should provide this in writing to Mr. Ellery at the Coroner’s Office for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin at the Shirehall, Abbey Foregate Shrewsbury SY2 6ND.

The objects will qualify as ‘Treasure’ under the terms of the Treasure Act (1996) and thus be the property of the Crown, if the coroner finds that they have been hidden with the intent of future recovery. However, if the original owner, or his or her heirs, are able to establish their title to the find, this will override the Crown’s claim.